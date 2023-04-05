Young woman dies after being run over by speeding bus

Young woman dies after being run over by speeding bus

April 5, 2023   06:24 pm

A young woman has been killed in a tragic motor accident that took place on Colombo – Kandy main road last evening (April 04).

At the time of the accident, the deceased young woman had been standing near a ‘Scooter’ motorcycle on which she was returning from a trip to Uduwaka Falls in Warakapola with her boyfriend.

As she was waiting for her boyfriend to return from a cashew shop on the roadside in Kajugama area of Bataleeya, she was run over by a bus which was travelling towards Colombo at a high speed. The bus had fallen into a nearby ditch after the crash, according to police.

The young woman, who was critically injured in the accident, died on the spot.

The 22-year-old named Rasanjali, is a resident of Kandana, said the police.

She was soon to get married to her boyfriend, according to Ada Derana reporter.

The driver of the bus, which had been rented to the army, has been arrested by the police.

Nittambuwa Police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

