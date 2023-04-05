Navy seizes Hashish worth over Rs. 92 Mn in Talaimannar seas

April 5, 2023   08:34 pm

Sri Lanka Navy has intercepted a foreign dhow carrying approximately 92kg of ‘Hashish’ drugs (also known as ‘Hash’) during a special search operation carried out in the sea area of Sand Dunes, Talaimannar today (April 05).

The raid carried out by Sri Lanka Navy Marines attached to SLNS Thammanna in the North Central Naval Command has also led to the apprehension of 03 Indian nationals, along with the seized drugs.

The stock of Hashish which were packed into 95 packages was found in 03 sacks concealed in the dhow. 

The gross street value of the stock of Hashish is believed to be over Rs. 92 million, according to the Navy.

The suspects, together with the impounded drugs and the dhow, have been handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward legal proceedings.

