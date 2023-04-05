Sri Lanka to lose USD 6.4 bn in compensation for X-Press Pearl maritime disaster

April 5, 2023   09:27 pm

The Centre for Environmental Justice stresses that of a risk of losing the opportunity to claim nearly USD 6.4 billion in compensation for the environmental damage caused by the X-Press Pearl ship fire.

They allege that such a situation arose as a result of the failure of relevant authorities to take proper action regarding the matter.

The X-press Pearl ship was destroyed in an explosion in the shallow sea off Negombo in May 2021, causing massive environmental damage to the surrounding coastline and ecosystem.

The Centre for Environmental Justice alleges that the relevant authorities have not acted properly to claim the relevant compensation for the environmental damage.

