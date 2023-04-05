Sri Lankan envoy underscores importance of economic integration with India

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda today (April 05) addressed the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India at the invitation of its Chairman Dr. Bibek Debroy.

The talk has been held at the Council’s office in NITI Bhavan in New Delhi, India.

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) is an independent body constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the Prime Minister.

High Commissioner Moragoda’s address to the Council has dealt with key areas pertaining to Indo-Lanka relations, particularly, bilateral economic integration and cooperation.

The High Commissioner has stressed the importance of economic integration between Sri Lanka and India, and requested the Council to assist in that process by way of policy guidance.

High Commissioner Moragoda has also premised his address on the policy roadmap, the “Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India- 2021/2023”, and answered the questions posed by the members of the Council following the talk.

At present, the membership of the EAC-PM consists of its Chairman Dr. Bibek Debroy and Members Shri Sanjeev Sanyal and Dr. Shamika Ravi. Shri Rakesh Mohan, Dr. Sajjid Chinoy, Dr. Neelkanth Mishra, Shri Nilesh Shah, Prof. T.T. Ram Mohan and Dr. Poonam Gupta serve as Council’s part-time members.

The Terms of Reference of EAC-PM include analysing any issue, economic or otherwise, referred to it by the Prime Minister and advising him thereon, and addressing issues of macroeconomic importance and presenting views thereon to the Prime Minister. These could be either suo-motu or on reference from the Prime Minister.

The Council attends to any other task as may be desired by the Prime Minister from time to time.