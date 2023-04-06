Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the country today

Showers or thundershowers are expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Central, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Mannar district in the afternoon or at night today, the Department of Meteorology says.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in some places of the aforementioned areas.

A few showers may occur in the southern coastal areas during the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15 April this year, the Meteorology Department said further. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06th) are Udugama, Nelluwa, Maduwanwala, Kumbukwewa and Yala at about 12:13 noon.

Sea areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara during the night.

Winds will be south-easterly to south-westerly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.