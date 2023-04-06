Defence Ministry responds to rumours circulating on social media

April 6, 2023   10:13 am

The Ministry of Defence has issued a special statement regarding the rumours circulating on social media that a process of recording all telephone conversations, storing them and tracking WhatsApp and Facebook calls is currently underway.

Thereby, the Defence Ministry states that the department does not record such telephone conversations, store phone calls or monitor WhatsApp and Facebook calls, and that such news circulating on social media are completely fallacious.

