Close associate of Angoda Lokka arrested

Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested “Athurugiriye Jeram”, a close associate of organized criminal gang member infamously known as “Angoda Lokka”.

The suspect has been arrested in the Millennium City area of Athurugiriya in accordance with a tip-off received by the officials of the Special Operations Unit of the Police STF.

The arrested suspect was reportedly a wanted suspect in relation to a shooting incident which took place on March 25 in the Homagama area.

Police said that he is also a drug trafficker and a suspect with pending arrest warrants issued against him.

The suspect has been handed over to Athurugiriya Police for onward legal action, according to Police STF.