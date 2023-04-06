No room for those who inconvenience the public anymore  State Minister of Defence

State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon has asserted that the current Government is not ready to act according to the whims and fancies of trade unions.

Speaking to the media after an event in Beruwala, the State Minister emphasised that although the government does not intend to follow a repressive policy, at a time where the country is being developed by a certain programme and system being followed, no one will be allowed to disrupt this system.

“The government’s policy is not a repressive one. However we cannot let anyone make the lives of the pubic miserable. We do not have any objections and do not interfere with any reasonable strikes and protests, but we cannot leave any room for any activities that would inconvenience the public”, Tennakoon explained.

He added that although the current government has worked according to the needs and demands of several parties and trade unions thus far, the ultimate responsibility falls upon the government.

“Thus, this government will no longer work according to the demands of others. This is a new country, a new leadership, a new President and a new government, which will work according to a clear and precise plan and vision”, he said in this regard.