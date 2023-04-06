40 fuel station licenses suspended over failure to adhere to QR quotas - Energy Minister

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that decisions were taken to suspend licenses of 40 fuel stations that have continuously not adhered to QR fuel quotas.

Meanwhile in a Twitter message, Minister Wijesekara reviewed that all fuel stations will be required to maintain a minimum 50% of stock tank capacity, and that GPS tracking systems will be fixed to all Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) owned fuel tankers by April 15.

“All private tankers will be followed”, he added.

The relevant decisions have been arrived at during a progress review meeting which was held with the CPC and Ceylon Petroleum Storage Terminals Limited (CPSTL) management and its officers this morning (April 06).

Furthermore, they have reviewed the fuel cargo plan for the next 08 weeks, refinery operations and fuel distribution during the festive season during the meeting, according to the Minister.