Man dies after collapsing at Kalutara Police Station

Man dies after collapsing at Kalutara Police Station

April 6, 2023   02:05 pm

A man has been reported dead after he collapsed at the Kalutara South Police Station during an investigation this morning (06 April).

The deceased was identified as Gajanayake Mudalige Nalaka Thushara, a resident of Seneviratne Place, Kalutara.

Thushara had previously filed a complaint over an issue concerning a plot of land, and had visited the police station this morning, as an investigation was being conducted into the complaint. 

He had then collapsed and was rushed to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital, however, was pronounced dead upon admission.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, headed by Inspector Ruwan Wijesinghe of the Kalutara South Police Headquarters.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.05

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.05

X-Press Pearl maritime disaster: Sri Lanka to lose USD 6.4 bn in compensation?

X-Press Pearl maritime disaster: Sri Lanka to lose USD 6.4 bn in compensation?

'Hanthane Aadara Kathawa' children's program held at Sandagiri Maha Viharaya

'Hanthane Aadara Kathawa' children's program held at Sandagiri Maha Viharaya

Harak Kata and Kudu Salindu's links with a top cadre of LTTE unveiled

Harak Kata and Kudu Salindu's links with a top cadre of LTTE unveiled

Father opens up about donating organs of teen son left brain dead in fatal crash

Father opens up about donating organs of teen son left brain dead in fatal crash

Prices of several food items dropped after LP gas price slash

Prices of several food items dropped after LP gas price slash

DVT. Partners Extend Support Towards Sl's Reform Process (English)

DVT. Partners Extend Support Towards Sl's Reform Process (English)