Man dies after collapsing at Kalutara Police Station

A man has been reported dead after he collapsed at the Kalutara South Police Station during an investigation this morning (06 April).

The deceased was identified as Gajanayake Mudalige Nalaka Thushara, a resident of Seneviratne Place, Kalutara.

Thushara had previously filed a complaint over an issue concerning a plot of land, and had visited the police station this morning, as an investigation was being conducted into the complaint.

He had then collapsed and was rushed to the Kalutara Teaching Hospital, however, was pronounced dead upon admission.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, headed by Inspector Ruwan Wijesinghe of the Kalutara South Police Headquarters.