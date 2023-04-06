Harak Kata got private jet through LTTE connections, CID informs court

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the court that the private jet used by the notorious underworld figures ‘Harak Kata’ and ‘Kudu Salindu’ was financed by an individual with direct links to the LTTE.

Submitting an additional report on Salindu Malshika, alias ‘Kudu Salindu’, to the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, the CID stated that the duo had obtained the jet in which they travelled to Madagascar from Nirmana Bandara, alias ‘Herbie’, who allegedly has direct links with the LTTE.

However, despite admitting to the fact that he had provided the duo with the private jet to travel from Dubai to Madagascar, Bandara rejected all accusations levelled against him with regard to his alleged connections with the LTTE.

Bandara further explained that they had obtained the private jet by making the relevant payments to his cargo company, Nirmana Cargo UAE, which is based in Dubai.

Vehemently rejecting any alleged connections with the LTTE, Bandara revealed that he was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman in 2006, however was later released from these charges.

Bandara claimed that he was informed of his release from the relevant charges by the Attorney General’s Department.