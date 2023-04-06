Decision on arresting Diana Gamage to be delivered on 24 April

April 6, 2023   04:18 pm

The decision on whether State Minister Diana Gamage will be arrested or not over her alleged violation of the Immigration and Emigration Act,  is due to be announced on 24 April.

The relevant decision was taken by the Colombo Chief Magistrate today (06 April), when a petition requesting Gamage’s arrest under Section 32 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act was taken up in court.

The State Minister is currently at the risk of losing her Parliamentary seat on account of allegations over her citizenship, after social activist Oshala Herath filed a complaint at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) seeking an investigation into the issuance of a diplomatic passport to the State Minister by the Department of Immigration and Emigration.
 
Herath alleged that issuing a diplomatic passport to the State Minister is against the Immigration and Emigration Act since she also has British citizenship.

