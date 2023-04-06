Govt. to delay tabling Anti-Terrorism Bill in parliament

Govt. to delay tabling Anti-Terrorism Bill in parliament

April 6, 2023   04:48 pm

Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says that it has been decided to postpone tabling the Anti-Terrorism Bill in the parliament, considering the requests made by the members of the opposition, attorneys and civil society activists.

The Minister emphasized that the relevant groups had requested to grant more time to seek legal actions, after studying the relevant bill.

Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe further mentioned that taking into consideration the demands of the opposition, it has also been decided to take up the Anti-Terrorism Bill for discussion in the Sectoral Oversight Committee on April 25.

Accordingly, he stated that the Bill will likely be presented to the parliament at the end of April or in the beginning of May.

