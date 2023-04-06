Sathosa slashes prices of three more essential food items

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of three more essential food items in addition to the 12 food items of which the prices were slashed last week.

Accordingly, the prices of Canned Fish, Big Onions and Wheat Flour have been reduced with effect from tomorrow (April 07).

The relevant price revisions have been made in view of providing some concession for the consumers during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season, according to Lanka Sathosa.

The revised prices are as follows;