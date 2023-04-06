Sathosa slashes prices of three more essential food items

Sathosa slashes prices of three more essential food items

April 6, 2023   05:45 pm

Lanka Sathosa has reduced the prices of three more essential food items in addition to the 12 food items of which the prices were slashed last week.

Accordingly, the prices of Canned Fish, Big Onions and Wheat Flour have been reduced with effect from tomorrow (April 07).

The relevant price revisions have been made in view of providing some concession for the consumers during the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season, according to Lanka Sathosa.

The revised prices are as follows;

 Food Item  New price (per kg)  Reduced price (per kg)
 Canned Fish  Rs. 490  Rs. 30
 Big Onions  Rs. 97  Rs. 22
 Wheat Flour  Rs. 225  Rs. 10

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Over half a million jobs lost, economy to contract by 4.3% in 2023  World Bank on SL's crisis

Over half a million jobs lost, economy to contract by 4.3% in 2023  World Bank on SL's crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.06

Malnourishment takes a toll on elephant births at Udawalawe National Park

Malnourishment takes a toll on elephant births at Udawalawe National Park

Consumers and vendors express views on recent food price reductions

Consumers and vendors express views on recent food price reductions

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies

No room for those who inconvenience the public anymore - State Minister of Defence

No room for those who inconvenience the public anymore - State Minister of Defence

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.05

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.05