No truth behind media reports over electricity demand  Kanchana

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has rebuked recent media reports claiming that the demand for electricity has dropped owing to the revision of the electricity tariff.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister stated that as per data received from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), the energy demand has not decreased following the introduction of the new tariff rates, as speculated by certain media reports.

“The actual gross generation shows an average 44.22 GWh for March. If there was a 10% drop in Energy demand due to new tariff rates to the forecasted generation, this would calculate to a gross generation of 40.5 GWh”, Wijesekera explained.