Representatives of the World Bank have commended Sri Lanka’s Development Policy Operational Program, for the remarkable progress it has achieved in advancing its development objectives, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the final discussion in a series held with the World Bank representatives on Sri Lanka’s Development Policy Operational Program, the attendees discussed the next steps to complete the island nation’s development policy operational pre-actions, such as the establishment of the Parliamentary Budget Office, restructuring of state-owned enterprises, welfare benefit payment systems, social registry, and their respective timelines.

The discussion was held this morning (06 April) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff.

Ratnayake also commended the World Bank for their contribution to Sri Lanka’s development policy operations and expressed his hope for everyone’s support in making the program a success.

The event was attended by World Bank representatives, including Mrs. Chiyo Kanda, the Country Manager, and the President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, as well as several other officials.