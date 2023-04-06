World Bank commends Sri Lankas Development Policy Operational Program

World Bank commends Sri Lankas Development Policy Operational Program

April 6, 2023   06:48 pm

Representatives of the World Bank have commended Sri Lanka’s Development Policy Operational Program, for the remarkable progress it has achieved in advancing its development objectives, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the final discussion in a series held with the World Bank representatives on Sri Lanka’s Development Policy Operational Program, the attendees discussed the next steps to complete the island nation’s development policy operational pre-actions, such as the establishment of the Parliamentary Budget Office, restructuring of state-owned enterprises, welfare benefit payment systems, social registry, and their respective timelines.

The discussion was held this morning (06 April) at the Presidential Secretariat, under the chairmanship of Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff.

Ratnayake also commended the World Bank for their contribution to Sri Lanka’s development policy operations and expressed his hope for everyone’s support in making the program a success.

The event was attended by World Bank representatives, including Mrs. Chiyo Kanda, the Country Manager, and the President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, as well as several other officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Over half a million jobs lost, economy to contract by 4.3% in 2023  World Bank on SL's crisis

Over half a million jobs lost, economy to contract by 4.3% in 2023  World Bank on SL's crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.06

Malnourishment takes a toll on elephant births at Udawalawe National Park

Malnourishment takes a toll on elephant births at Udawalawe National Park

Consumers and vendors express views on recent food price reductions

Consumers and vendors express views on recent food price reductions

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies

No room for those who inconvenience the public anymore - State Minister of Defence

No room for those who inconvenience the public anymore - State Minister of Defence