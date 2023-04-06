BASL responds to referral of court order allegedly violating Parliament privileges to committee

April 6, 2023   07:40 pm

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL)  has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the Rule of Law and safeguarding the independence of the Judiciary.

This reaffirmation was made pertaining to the referral of a recent court order issued by the Supreme Court to the Parliamentary Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the BASL raised concerns that the recent trend of pressure being exerted upon the Judiciary is likely to potentially threaten and undermine the principles of the Judiciary.

“The BASL is of the view that the Judiciary should be allowed to operate independently, free from external pressures, threats or any interference, for a vibrant democracy to exist”, the statement read.

Commenting on the matter in question, the BASL noted that there has been no violation of the powers and the privileges of Parliament by the relevant order, adding that the Supreme Court should not be called upon to explain judicial orders to any other person or institution, as it is an independent institution in itself.

Quoting the United Nations Basic Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, the statement read that it is “the duty of all governmental and other institutions to respect and observe the independence of the judiciary”, emphasising that any interference to the judicial process sets a dangerous precedent “which must be strongly condemned”.

