CBSL says Governors statement grossly misinterpreted

CBSL says Governors statement grossly misinterpreted

April 6, 2023   08:54 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a statement, clarifying a misreporting of the views recently expressed by the CBSL Governor, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe during a recent media engagement.

The media reports in question, which claim that the Governor anticipates a difficult period ahead in the economy, were deemed a ‘gross misinterpretation’ of the views expressed by Dr, Weerasinghe.

“This is a gross misinterpretation of the views expressed by Governor, taken out of the context of the discussion on challenges that the economy could face in the period ahead if the envisaged reforms are delayed or derailed”, the statement read.

It further explained that Dr. Weerasinghe had merely viewed that should there be any delay or derailment from the envisaged economic adjustment programme, which entails growth enhancing reforms, there could be significant downside risks to the envisaged economic recovery, thereby dampening the economic outlook.

“The Governor viewed that the difficult and painful policy measures implemented by the Government and the Central Bank thus far have helped to stabilise the economic conditions, compared to the unprecedented socio-economic tensions witnessed in 2022. Despite these reforms having resulted in significant adjustment costs, causing hardship to the people and businesses in the near term, they were necessary to restore stability, which will accrue benefits to the people and businesses in the period ahead”, the statement read.

Therefore, CBSL has urged the public to refrain from being dissuaded by misquoted media reports published intentionally or otherwise, at this crucial moment of economic recovery from the worst crisis in history.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Over half a million jobs lost, economy to contract by 4.3% in 2023  World Bank on SL's crisis

Over half a million jobs lost, economy to contract by 4.3% in 2023  World Bank on SL's crisis

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.06

Malnourishment takes a toll on elephant births at Udawalawe National Park

Malnourishment takes a toll on elephant births at Udawalawe National Park

Consumers and vendors express views on recent food price reductions

Consumers and vendors express views on recent food price reductions

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies