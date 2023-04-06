Rajitha to take political decision if SJB fails to act on Presidents request

April 6, 2023   09:13 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Rajitha Senaratne has stated that he is ready provide the support required in the event a political request is made by the President with regards to rebuilding the country. 

Commenting on recent speculation that several MPs belonging to the SJB intend on joining forces with the President, Senaratne assured that he has no such intentions of leaving the political party.

He noted however, that in the event the President requests all political parties to support the rebuilding of Sri Lanka, and the SJB fails to comply with such a request, he will then be forced to take a political decision.

“I have no intention to support the government by myself. But the President must first make this request”.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that a considerable number of SJB MPs will switch parties to those belonging to the government very soon.

