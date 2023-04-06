Civil Society Collective calls on diplomatic missions to ensure LG polls are held

The Civil Society Collective for Protecting the Franchise has sought the support of Diplomatic Missions with regard to their call to hold the 2023 Local Government (LG) election on time, in a bid to protect democracy.

Issuing a statement in this regard, the collective highlighted that failing to hold the LG polls in a timely manner would have serious implications for democracy and governance.

“It would mean that the constitutional right to elect representatives at the local level would be compromised. It will set a dangerous precedent and impair the democratic process”, the statement read.

They further explained that not holding the election using a lack of finances as an excuse could ‘open the door for using such flimsy pretexts for postponing Parliamentary and Presidential elections’, highlighting that this practice , if allowed, will wrongly incentivize leaders who are inclined to not hold elections till it is beneficial for them.

Further emphasszing the adverse effects the postponement of the LG polls has had not only on the country’s democracy but also on its institutions, the Civil Society Collective for Protecting the Franchise called upon Sri Lanka’s international partners to closely monitor the situation, and to ensure that the election is held in a timely manner.

They also urged these international institutions to highlight the importance of an election for the country’s stability and economic recovery.

“It is critical to remain steadfast in advocating for the elections to be held on schedule, and to ensure that the government adheres to the established legal framework. This will serve to preserve the democratic principles upon which Sri Lankan society is founded and to safeguard the right to elect our representatives”, the collective said in this regard.

Below is the relevant statement issued by the Civil Society Collective for Protecting the Franchise;

Civil Society Collective - Joint Statement (English) by Adaderana Online on Scribd