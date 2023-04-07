Most parts of the island to receive fairly heavy rains today

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Central, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Mannar district in the afternoon or at night, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in above areas.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 to 15 April this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (07th) are Koralawella, Ingiriya, Kiriella, Embuldeniya, Haldummulla, Rathmalwehera and Waradeniyawa at about 12:13 p.m.

Sea areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Matara during the night.

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be moderate. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers