January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- No truth behind media reports over electricity demand Kanchana
- World Bank commends Sri Lankas Development Policy Operational Program
- BASL responds to referral of court order allegedly violating Parliament privileges to committee
- President appoints new Chairman and members to Public Service Commission
- CBSL says Governors statement grossly misinterpreted