Migrant workers remittances record sharp increase in March

Migrant workers remittances record sharp increase in March

April 7, 2023   08:52 am

Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances have seen a sharp increase in March 2023, according to the figures published by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Thereby, workers’ remittances amounted to USD 568.3 million last month, recording an increase of more than USD 161 million from February 2023.

Sri Lanka consecutively registered over USD 400 million in migrant workers’ remittances in the first quarter of 2023, with cumulative inflows reaching USD 1,413.2 million.

Workers’ remittances climbed to USD 437.5 million and USD 407 million in January and February, respectively.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

State Minister of Defence calls for unity and harmony among people for national development (English)

State Minister of Defence calls for unity and harmony among people for national development (English)

State Minister of Defence calls for unity and harmony among people for national development (English)

Sri Lanka to lose USD 6.4 bn in compensation for X-Press Pearl maritime disaster? (English)

Sri Lanka to lose USD 6.4 bn in compensation for X-Press Pearl maritime disaster? (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.04.06

Five acquitted from case over seized 200kg heroin haul

Five acquitted from case over seized 200kg heroin haul

Elephants at Udawalawe National Park suffering from severe malnutrition

Elephants at Udawalawe National Park suffering from severe malnutrition

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program (English)

World Bank commends Sri Lanka's Development Policy Operational Program (English)

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies (English)

Civil Society Collective protests against Anti-Terrorism Bill near foreign embassies (English)

CEB acquires 163 MW Sojitz Power Plant (English)

CEB acquires 163 MW Sojitz Power Plant (English)