Migrant workers remittances record sharp increase in March

Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances have seen a sharp increase in March 2023, according to the figures published by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

Thereby, workers’ remittances amounted to USD 568.3 million last month, recording an increase of more than USD 161 million from February 2023.

Sri Lanka consecutively registered over USD 400 million in migrant workers’ remittances in the first quarter of 2023, with cumulative inflows reaching USD 1,413.2 million.

Workers’ remittances climbed to USD 437.5 million and USD 407 million in January and February, respectively.