Steps to be taken to resolve pavement hawkers issues during festive season

April 7, 2023   11:34 am

During the upcoming Sinhala & Tamil New Year celebrations, an environment would be created for the pavement hawkers to engage in their business in a way that would not obstruct the public, the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff of the President, Sagala Ratnayake says.

Ratnayake made this observation during a meeting with the representatives of the ‘Kolomthota Eksath Welenda Sangamaya’ and other pavement hawkers’ associations at the President’s Office last evening (April 06).

He engaged in a cordial discussion with the pavement hawkers listening to their issues and agreed to resolve them in a way that would not inconvenience the pedestrians.

He vowed to discuss the issues of the pavement hawkers with the President and appoint a committee to solve their issues.

Meanwhile, Ratnayake, in consultation with, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) took steps to solve issues presented by some pavement hawkers during the meeting itself.

Attention was also given to the issuance of a special identity card for the pavement hawkers taking into account the demands of the pavement hawkers.

IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, representatives of hawkers’ associations and others participated in the meeting.

