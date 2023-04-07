Importation of several plastic items to be banned

Importation of several plastic items to be banned

April 7, 2023   12:35 pm

An amendment, banning several plastic items, is due to be made to the list of permitted items which can be imported into the country.
 
The importation of several plastic items has been banned with effect from 01 June 2023, as per an Extraordinary Gazette notification which is due to be published.
 
Accordingly, single-use drinking straws, plates, stirrers, cups (except yoghurt cups), spoons, forks and knives, as well as plastic string hopper trays and garlands are amongst the list of plastic items banned from being imported.
 
Thus, any such goods which arrive at any sea or airports within Sri Lanka on or after 01 June will be re-exported to the exporting country within 30 days from the date of arrival, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement issued in this regard.
 
The Controller General of Imports is also due to issue ‘Operational Instructions’ in this regard to the Director General of Customs, licensed banks and other relevant authorities.
 
On 13 February 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers green-lighted the proposal tabled by the Minister of Environment to ban the importation of aforementioned products, based on the recommendations of the committee of experts appointed to look into the matter and to submit a report.

 

