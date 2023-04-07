Surveys for solar panel project to conclude this month

Surveys for solar panel project to conclude this month

April 7, 2023   01:20 pm

The progress of the ongoing project to fix rooftop solar panels on government buildings and religious institutes has been reviewed by Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera.

Accordingly, the Minister stated that 90% of the surveys in this regard have been completed thus far, identifying national schools, universities, technical colleges, teaching schools, armed force building, police stations and religious institutes of all religions that have no income, and other government buildings.

Taking to Twitter, Wijesekera assured that the survey is due to be completed by 15 April.

The tender and the procurement process related to the project are being conducted by the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of India, as the solar panel project was initiated with the assistance of a Line of Credit from India, amounting to USD 100 million.

