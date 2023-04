Two night mail trains between Colombo Fort and Trincomalee, scheduled for tonight, have been cancelled due to the derailment in Agbopura, Kantale.

Thereby, the Trincomalee-bound train departing from Colombo and the Colombo-bound train from Trincomalee will not be operated tonight.

Earlier today (April 07), a train derailed near the Agbopura railway station, leaving at least 16 individuals injured.