BIA deports two Iraqi nationals in possession of fake documents

April 7, 2023   05:52 pm

The Immigration and Emigration Department ‘s branch at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake have taken measures to deport two Iraqi nationals after they attempted to enter Sri Lanka using forged documents.

Accordingly, two Iraqi nationals claiming to be a father-son duo had attempted to enter Sri Lanka using forged flight permits from the Dominican Republic with the intention of escaping to Europe.

Thus, officials of the Immigration and Emigration Department at BIA had taken the required measures for their deportation this morning (07 April).

Meanwhile, four other persons, also identified as Iraqi  nationals, who had attempted to flee to Europe, were arrested at the departure terminal at BIA within the last week.

