Four persons injured after bus collides with five bullock carts

Four people have sustained serious injuries after a bus collided with five bullock carts on a river embankment in the Thantirimale area this afternoon (07 April).

Accordingly, the accident had taken place when a bus, travelling from Mannar to Puttalam collided with five bullock carts with pilgrims aboard, en route to the Shrine of Our Lady of Madhu (Madhu Church).

Police stated that four persons who were traveling in the bullock carts were seriously injured in the accident, adding that four bulls had also been injured.

Investigations have revealed the accident was a result of the bus driver’s reckless driving, and he has been arrested accordingly.