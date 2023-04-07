Outgoing South Korean envoy calls on President

The outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Woonjin Jeong called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (06 April).

Jeong, who officially announced the end of his term in Sri Lanka, engaged in a friendly discussion with the President.

President Wickremesinghe thanked the outgoing South Korean Ambassador for his service rendered to Sri Lanka during his tenure and wished him success in all his future undertakings.

Senior Adviser to the President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene was also present during this occasion.

Jeong has been serving as the South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka since 02 July 2020.