Outgoing South Korean envoy calls on President

Outgoing South Korean envoy calls on President

April 7, 2023   09:05 pm

The outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Woonjin Jeong called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (06 April).

Jeong, who officially announced the end of his term in Sri Lanka, engaged in a friendly discussion with the President.

President Wickremesinghe thanked the outgoing South Korean Ambassador for his service rendered to Sri Lanka during his tenure and wished him success in all his future undertakings.

Senior Adviser to the President on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene was also present during this occasion.

Jeong has been serving as the South Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka since 02 July 2020.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital functions disrupted as 25 doctors emigrated - GMOA

Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital functions disrupted as 25 doctors emigrated - GMOA

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.07

NEWS IN BRIEF' MIDDAY PRIME ' - 2023.04.07

Govt trying to violate peoples rights on pretext of terrorism prevention - FUTA

Govt trying to violate peoples rights on pretext of terrorism prevention - FUTA

Sri Lanka sees sharp increase in migrant workers' remittances in March 2023

Sri Lanka sees sharp increase in migrant workers' remittances in March 2023

Additional buses, trains operative from today in view of festive season

Additional buses, trains operative from today in view of festive season

Good Friday: Sri Lanka commemorates crucifixion of Jesus Christ under special security

Good Friday: Sri Lanka commemorates crucifixion of Jesus Christ under special security