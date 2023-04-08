Rainfall above 50mm likely in many areas today

April 8, 2023   07:15 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, Central, North-western and North-central provinces and in Mannar district in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in aforementioned areas.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in Western and Southern provinces in the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka from 05 - 15 April this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead at around 12.12 p.m. today (08 April) are Bemmulla, Thihariya, Pupuressa, Teripaha, Wadinagala and Thirukkovil.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Matara. 

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20 - 30 kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

