Ex-Pradeshiya Sabha members wife injured in stabbing attack

April 8, 2023   07:33 am

The wife of former Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha member, Samitha Kavirathna has sustained injuries in a knife attack.

The stabbing attack took place inside a shop owned by the victimized woman.

The police have arrested a resident of Hettimulla area in Beruwala in connection with the incident. A five-inch-long knife was also found on the suspect.

The victim has been admitted to the Teaching Hospital in Kalutara for medical treatment.

A personal dispute is believed to have been the motive behind the attack, according to the police.

