Ex-Pradeshiya Sabha members wife injured in stabbing attack
April 8, 2023 07:33 am
The wife of former Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha member, Samitha Kavirathna has sustained injuries in a knife attack.
The stabbing attack took place inside a shop owned by the victimized woman.
The police have arrested a resident of Hettimulla area in Beruwala in connection with the incident. A five-inch-long knife was also found on the suspect.
The victim has been admitted to the Teaching Hospital in Kalutara for medical treatment.
A personal dispute is believed to have been the motive behind the attack, according to the police.