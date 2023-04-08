Railway tracks damaged in Agbopura derailment to be restored today

April 8, 2023   08:25 am

Restoring the railway tracks, severely damaged after the derailment in Kantale, can be completed today, a spokesperson of Sri Lanka Railways said.

The train had departed the Colombo Fort railway station last morning (07 April), and it was split into two in Gal Oya as one section left for Batticaloa while the other headed to Trincomalee.

The Trincomalee-bound train, which comprised four carriages, derailed near the Agbopura railway station as the second carriage toppled after it was unclasped, leaving at least 16 individuals injured.

Among the injured were five men including the railway guard and his deputy, nine women and two children. They were admitted to the Kantale Hospital for treatment.

