Several flights delayed owing to inclement weather

Several flights delayed owing to inclement weather

April 8, 2023   04:18 pm

Several flights have been delayed, owing to the unfavourable weather surrounding the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Accordingly, the SriLankan Airlines UL 225 flight scheduled to depart for Dubai at 06:25 p.m. yesterday (07 April) left nearly 15 hours later, at 09:15 a.m. this morning (08 April), while the UL 454 set to leave for Narita, Japan at 07:15 p.m. last night, departed at 01:5 a.m. this morning.

Meanwhile, flight UL 141, destined for Mumbai, India, via Sri Lanka, was cancelled after it failed to depart from BIA at 11:40 p.m. last night, while a flight due to arrive from Mumbai at 05:35 a.m. today was also cancelled.

A China Eastern Airlines flight which was due to arrive from Shanghai, China at the BIA at 07:00 p.m. yesterday was sent to the Airport in Male, Maldives instead, owing to the inclement weather.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CAA arrests vendors for selling eggs over MRP

CAA arrests vendors for selling eggs over MRP

CAA arrests vendors for selling eggs over MRP

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.08

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.04.08

Man arrested for conducting drug deals via money transaction app

Man arrested for conducting drug deals via money transaction app

Concerns raised over heightened deforestation

Concerns raised over heightened deforestation

'Private sector vendors ask for low prices, we do not have any profits' - Farmers complain

'Private sector vendors ask for low prices, we do not have any profits' - Farmers complain

CBSL Governor intentionally worked towards making IMF Sri Lanka's only hope - Anura Kumara

CBSL Governor intentionally worked towards making IMF Sri Lanka's only hope - Anura Kumara

Surveys for rooftop solar panel project to be completed by mid-April (English)

Surveys for rooftop solar panel project to be completed by mid-April (English)

Sri Lanka's foreign remittances, tourism revenue improve in first quarter of 2023

Sri Lanka's foreign remittances, tourism revenue improve in first quarter of 2023