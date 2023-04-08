Several flights delayed owing to inclement weather

Several flights have been delayed, owing to the unfavourable weather surrounding the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake.

Accordingly, the SriLankan Airlines UL 225 flight scheduled to depart for Dubai at 06:25 p.m. yesterday (07 April) left nearly 15 hours later, at 09:15 a.m. this morning (08 April), while the UL 454 set to leave for Narita, Japan at 07:15 p.m. last night, departed at 01:5 a.m. this morning.

Meanwhile, flight UL 141, destined for Mumbai, India, via Sri Lanka, was cancelled after it failed to depart from BIA at 11:40 p.m. last night, while a flight due to arrive from Mumbai at 05:35 a.m. today was also cancelled.

A China Eastern Airlines flight which was due to arrive from Shanghai, China at the BIA at 07:00 p.m. yesterday was sent to the Airport in Male, Maldives instead, owing to the inclement weather.