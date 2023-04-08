One youth dead, 08 others injured in fatal crash in Matale

One youth dead, 08 others injured in fatal crash in Matale

April 8, 2023   04:23 pm

One youth has died while 09 others sustained injuries in an accident that took place near a paddy field in Thotagamuwa, Matale early this morning (April 08).

It was reported that a jeep had crashed into a tree after veering off the road as its driver lost control of the vehicle.

Following the accident, all 10 individuals – 09 youths including the driver – who were inside the vehicle were rushed to the Matale Hospital, following which one of them succumbed to injuries.

The deceased is reportedly a 19-year-old who was residing in Palapathwala in Thotagamuwatta.

The group had been returning from a get-together at a hotel in Palapathwala.

All the teens, including the deceased, had sat for the 2022 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination.

Matale Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

