Female drug dealer Yasorapura Dhammi arrested with heroin

April 8, 2023   06:02 pm

An ill-famed female drug dealer who operates under the alias “Yasorapura Dhammi” has been arrested with narcotics.

The arrest was made by the officers of the crimes investigation unit of the Mount Lavinia Police, based on a tip-off received by them.

The police have found 10g and 100mg of heroin on the 46-year-old woman, who resides in Yasorapura in Attidiya.

The suspect – also known as “Attidiya Yasorapura Kudu Rejina” – is reportedly in charge of the drug syndicate of “Sayima” who is currently in hiding abroad.

