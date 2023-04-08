Another female hacked to death days after murder of pre-school teacher

Another female has been reported dead after being attacked with a sharp weapon on a road in the Ipalogama – Hiripitiyagama area.

A 45-year-old female was hacked to death early this morning (08 April), while she was on her way to work.

Police reported that the incident took place on a byroad in the Hiripitiyagama area, when the deceased was on her way to work at a coconut-related production factory in the area.

The deceased has been identified as a 45-year-old mother of two named A. M. Samanthika Adikari, residing in Hiripitiyagama.

The body was found by the deceased’s eldest daughter, who also works at the same production factory. She had found her mother severely injured on the side of the road, and had immediately rushed her to hospital with the aid of area residents.

Police suspect that the murder was committed by the deceased’s husband, as nearly a month ago, Samanthika Adikari had left her house, along with her youngest daughter, following an argument with her husband.

She had then stayed at her brother’s house, located on the same byroad on which the body was found.

The Ipalagoma Police further revealed that the deceased and her husband often had various disputes for some time now, regarding which complaints were also lodged at the Ipalogama Police Station.

Accordingly, further investigations into the murder of Samanthika Adikari are currently underway by the Ipalogama Police.

A similar murder took place last morning (07 April), when a pre-school teacher was attacked with a sharp weapon in the Kobbekaduwa area in Peradeniya.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Anjali Chapa, Police said, adding that she had been attacked while on her way to school and was pronounced dead upon admission to the Ilukthanna Hospital.