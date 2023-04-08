Four injured after boom truck collides with multiple vehicles

April 8, 2023   07:12 pm

Four persons have been injured after a boom truck collided with eight three-wheelers, a car and a motorcycle on the Pasyala – Mirigama road a short while ago (08 April).

The accident, which took place at Kaleliya on the Pasyala – Mirigama road, was reportedly caused owing to the faulty brakes of the boom truck.

Thus, the driver of the truck was arrested in connection with the accident, while the four injured persons have been hospitalised, Police confirmed.

