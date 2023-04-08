No bonuses paid for upcoming festive season, CPC clarifies

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has stated that no bonuses will be awarded to any employees for this Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

They stated, however, that only those who have not taken unpaid leave will be awarded a loan of Rs. 30,000 in view of the upcoming festive season, which will then be deducted from their salaries on a monthly basis, for 10 months, along with an added interest.

A statement was issued by CPC in this regard, which refuted recent media reports on the matter.