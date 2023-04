The water supply to several areas in Colombo is expected to be under low pressure until 12:00 p.m. tomorrow (09 April), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) reported.

Accordingly, the water supply from Colombo 01 – 04 and 07 – 11 will be under low pressure, while highly elevated areas may experience a water cut until 12 noon tomorrow, owing to transmission breakdown.