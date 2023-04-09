Use of Indian anaesthetic drug temporarily withdrawn

The Medical Supplies Division (MSD) of the Ministry of Health has temporarily withdrawn the use of an anaesthetic drug used for surgeries in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the use of three categories of the relevant drug has been temporarily withdrawn.

The drug was received under the Indian Line of Credit, and was distributed to Sri Lanka by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

However, the decision was taken owing to the fact that the quality of the drug cannot be tested within Sri Lanka, and was brought based on its performance in other countries and the relevant certificates provided by India.