Showers expected in several provinces

April 9, 2023   07:38 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (09th) are Madampe, Kohilapokuna, Kaikawala, Nilambe and Ondachchimadam at about 12:12 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Matara. 

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

