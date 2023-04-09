Engine of Samudradevi train gets separated while running

Engine of Samudradevi train gets separated while running

April 9, 2023   12:03 pm

The engine compartment of the Samudradevi train, which was running from Galle to Maradana has separated from the train in Kalutara- North area today (April 09).

The railway authorities mentioned that the incident took place this morning between the Kalutara-North railway station and Railway Station No. 01.

The engine of the train has reportedly separated away from the train and ran for a distance of nearly one kilometre.

The Department of Railways stated that after around 15 minutes, the train was fixed back and operated towards Maradana.

