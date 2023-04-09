Sri Lanka reaches bilateral agreement with Japan to establish training centres

April 9, 2023   05:19 pm

Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara says Sri Lanka has reached a bilateral agreement with the government of Japan, in order to establish training centres aimed at Japanese employment that will open up more employment opportunities in Japan which generate higher income.

Minister Manusha Nanayakkara, who is on an official visit to Japan, has reached this agreement when he met with Japanese top diplomats and the heads of the institutions from which the foreign employees are recruited.

At the time, Minister Nanayakkara has pointed out that, more Japanese job opportunities will be opened up by increasing the number of days and the number of centres for the examinations related to the recruitment of employees for the nursing service.

Accordingly, Japan’s Minister of Labour has agreed to provide more opportunities for job seekers to appear for the said examinations.

