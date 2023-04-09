Young woman murdered by husband in Millangoda

April 9, 2023   06:13 pm

A 23-year-old woman has been attacked and murdered with a blunt object by her husband as a result of a family dispute which had escalated in the Lambutuwa area of Millangoda, Kegalle.

Police said that the deceased woman, Kumuduni Deshani Ranasinghe, is a mother of one. 

She had reportedly been found lying in pool of blood in the kitchen of her house, when the police officers arrived at the scene of the incident based on information received by the Aranayake Police.

The post-mortem examination will be carried out after Aranayake Police reports facts to the court, according to police.

Police have also found the blunt weapon suspected to have been used in the attack.

The victim’s husband, who is suspected to have committed the crime, has been arrested after he surrendered to Aranayake Police.

