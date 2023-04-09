Health Min. suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

The Ministry of Health states that the use of the drug which had caused complications and the subsequent death of a pregnant mother at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital recently, has already been suspended.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Health Ministry mentioned that a team of experts have been sent to Peradeniya Teaching Hospital to investigate into the matter.

On April 02, it was reported that a pregnant woman, who had been admitted to the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital for a caesarean surgery, had allegedly died of complications after being given a certain drug.

Commenting on the matter, the President of the Academy of Health Professionals Dr. Ravi Kumudesh stated that the authorities of the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital had reported of complications caused by an Anesthesia drug, and that the Health Ministry immediately suspended the use of the said Anesthesia drug.

Dr. Kumudesh also stressed that an investigation must be carried out into the report granted by the National Drug Quality Assurance Laboratory before the issuance of the drug in question.

“The concerned Anesthesia drug was fully registered in Sri Lanka and was later deregistered,” he claimed.