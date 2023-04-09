Health Min. suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

Health Min. suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

April 9, 2023   09:56 pm

The Ministry of Health states that the use of the drug which had caused complications and the subsequent death of a pregnant mother at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital recently, has already been suspended.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Health Ministry mentioned that a team of experts have been sent to Peradeniya Teaching Hospital to investigate into the matter.

On April 02, it was reported that a pregnant woman, who had been admitted to the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital for a caesarean surgery, had allegedly died of complications after being given a certain drug.

Commenting on the matter, the President of the Academy of Health Professionals Dr. Ravi Kumudesh stated that the authorities of the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital had reported of complications caused by an Anesthesia drug, and that the Health Ministry immediately suspended the use of the said Anesthesia drug.

Dr. Kumudesh also stressed that an investigation must be carried out into the report granted by the National Drug Quality Assurance Laboratory before the issuance of the drug in question.

“The concerned Anesthesia drug was fully registered in Sri Lanka and was later deregistered,” he claimed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

NEWS IN BRIEF -

NEWS IN BRIEF - "MIDDAY PRIME" 2023.04.09

Environment Ministry Secretary on new changes to be introduced to environmental laws

Environment Ministry Secretary on new changes to be introduced to environmental laws

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth - IMF

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth - IMF

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Catholics in Sri Lanka celebrate Easter Sunday today...

Catholics in Sri Lanka celebrate Easter Sunday today...