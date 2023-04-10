Showers expected in several provinces

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in above areas, it warned.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10th) are Anamaduwa, Dambulla, Bellanewala, and Kalkudah at about 12:11 noon.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thunder showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

Winds will be easterly or variable in direction and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Kalpitiya.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanthurai to Kalpitiya will be moderate at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.