Data census to identify eligibility for welfare benefits ends today

April 10, 2023   10:19 am

The information survey aimed at identifying eligible individuals for the welfare benefits payment program is scheduled to be concluded today (April 10).

Although the relevant census work was scheduled to end on March 31, the Welfare Benefits Board later decided to extend that time period up to April 10. 

The survey was commenced in order to confirm the details of individuals who had applied for the programme to identify eligible families for welfare benefits under the theme “Let’s be honest - Benefit the real needy”.

The details confirmation of 2,458,424 applications out of around 3.7 million applications which were received for the programme have been concluded so far, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Once the data census work is completed, the list of eligible candidates for welfare benefits will be prepared and is scheduled to be displayed in all the Divisional Secretariat Offices and Grama Niladhari Offices.

