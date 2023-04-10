PM to meet Election Commission members today

April 10, 2023   10:45 am

A special meeting is scheduled to be held between Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene and the Election Commission today (April 10).

The Prime Minister’s Media Division announced that the meeting will take place this morning.

On March 26, the Election Commission had requested Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardene in writing for a discussion regarding holding the 2023 Local Government (LG) election.

Accordingly, all members of the Election Commission will participate in the relevant discussion today, the Chairman of the commission Nimal G. Punchihewa said.

An uncertain situation has arisen regarding the holding of the 2023 LG polls since the Treasury has failed to provide the necessary fund allocations for the election.

However, Mr. Punchihewa mentioned that they expect to take up the relevant issues at length during today’s meeting with the PM.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is scheduled to meet up tomorrow (April 11).

Mr. Punchihewa further expressed that attention will be paid during that meeting to the future actions to be taken regarding the matter, following the discussion with the PM.

