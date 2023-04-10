Teenage boy drowns near Polgolla Dam in Kandy

A school student, who was bathing near the Polgolla Dam in Kandy, has reportedly drowned.

The Police Headquarters said that the incident had taken place while four school students were bathing about 300 meters below the Polgolla Dam.

Two of the four students in question have been swept away by strong water currents, the police said.

However, the local residents had managed to rescue the two students, and rushed them to Kandy Teaching Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

The 17-year-old deceased student was a resident of Thiththwawela Road in Kandy, according to police.

The other rescued student is still undergoing treatment at the Kandy Teaching Hospital, while Kandy Police has initiated investigations regarding the incident.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a child has drowned while bathing in the Walawe River in the Sewanagala area.

The 12-year-old has drowned, while two children were bathing in the river with their father, the police said.