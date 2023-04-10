Teenage boy drowns near Polgolla Dam in Kandy

Teenage boy drowns near Polgolla Dam in Kandy

April 10, 2023   11:09 am

A school student, who was bathing near the Polgolla Dam in Kandy, has reportedly drowned.

The Police Headquarters said that the incident had taken place while four school students were bathing about 300 meters below the Polgolla Dam. 

Two of the four students in question have been swept away by strong water currents, the police said.

However, the local residents had managed to rescue the two students, and rushed them to Kandy Teaching Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead upon admission to the hospital.

The 17-year-old deceased student was a resident of Thiththwawela Road in Kandy, according to police.

The other rescued student is still undergoing treatment at the Kandy Teaching Hospital, while Kandy Police has initiated investigations regarding the incident.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a child has drowned while bathing in the Walawe River in the Sewanagala area.

The 12-year-old has drowned, while two children were bathing in the river with their father, the police said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

People will soon need the SLPP back as a party  Sagara Kariyawasam (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

Everyone must come together to support Sri Lanka's recovery and inclusive growth  IMF (English)

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

State Minister of Finance to represent Sri Lanka in Spring Meetings F and World Bank (English) with IM

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe on the proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill (English)

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Sri Lankan Church still seeking justice four years after Easter Sunday bombings

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year

Politicians hint at several MPs crossing over after the New Year

Health Ministry suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

Health Ministry suspends use of anesthesia drug that caused death of pregnant woman at Peradeniya Hospital

Possible train disaster averter owing to quick thinking of villager

Possible train disaster averter owing to quick thinking of villager